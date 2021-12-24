Ruslan Khasbulatov, Chairman of the Supreme Soviet (VS) of the RSFSR and close associate of the first President of Russia Boris Yeltsin, in a conversation with Lenta.ru admitted his guilt in the collapse of the Union. According to him, the state leadership itself inflicted the greatest damage on the Union. So he responded to the first president of the USSR, Mikhail Gorbachev, who announced the involvement of Western elites in the collapse of the country.

“Who is the main culprit? The main culprit is us. And including me. Unfortunately, we harmed our state, ”he said.

According to Khasbulatov, the Union was finished off by the power struggle between Gorbachev and Yeltsin, and not by the actions of the West. “It’s all their vanity. Their struggle had nothing to do with the interests of the people, ”he added.

As for the West’s attitude to the collapse of the USSR, Khasbulatov believes that the West was ambivalent about the idea of ​​the collapse of the USSR, realizing the risks that it could bring.

“They were afraid of the dispersal of atomic weapons, it was a great fear, including for their intelligence communities,” the source told Lenta.ru. – And President Bush (41st US President George W. Bush – approx. “Lenta.ru”) he himself said that he wants to deal with the union center, and he does not like conversations that Kiev wants to leave the council. “

Earlier, the first president of the USSR, Mikhail Gorbachev, said that the Western elites were directly involved in the collapse of the USSR. At the same time, he pointed out that former US Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney considered him an “incorrigible communist” and preferred to deal with Boris Yeltsin.