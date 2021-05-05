Former Deputy Prime Minister, associate of the first Russian President Boris Yeltsin, Mikhail Poltoranin, spoke about his refusal to annex Crimea. He announced this in an interview with Dmitry Gordon, published on Youtube…

According to Poltoranin, Moscow wanted to conclude a deal with Kiev, following which Russia would take Crimea, and Ukraine would receive gas for free for 10 years. The region would then become an autonomy open to both countries.

“It was a good deal. Yeltsin did not want to. He says: “Why don’t we care about this Crimea, this Sevastopol. We have free piers in St. Petersburg, we will transfer the fleet there,” “he said.