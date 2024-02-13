Kevin Costner steps into the shoes of John Dutton in 'Yellowstone', a series created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson and which premiered for the first time in 2018. In this fiction, the 69-year-old actor, winner of two Oscars in 1991 for 'Dance with wolves', plays the patriarch of the sixth generation of his family, which owns the largest ranch in the United States. During the development of the story, John seeks to defend his land from those who try to take it from him, while he overcomes the death of his son and the news that he has colon cancer.

In this note we will tell you where to watch the fifth season of the series and if there are platforms where you can start this captivating story that is considered one of the most watched in recent times.

Where to watch 'Yellowstone', season 5?

season 5 of 'Yellowstone'as well as its four previous installments, can be seen, exclusively, through the platform Paramount+. The fifth part of the series, unlike the previous ones, is the longest of all, having 14 chapters in total, which was divided into two parts, with 8 and 6 episodes each.

In addition, you can also find the series in the catalog of Netflix; However, only its first three installments are available in this service, and you will have to wait a while longer to be able to see all the chapters that currently exist.

What is 'Yellowstone' season 5 about?

“At the beginning of season 5, John is sworn in as governor of Montana. John will continue to manipulate his children to ensure that his family remains powerful, as evidenced in the trailer. Meanwhile, Kayce is expecting his second child with his wife, Monica. However, Kayce had a vision of the end of her relationship with her in a tribal ceremony, so this thought will focus on the younger version of Dutton,” indicates the official synopsis of 'Yellowstone'.

How many spin-off series does 'Yellowstone' have?

What enriches the history of 'Yellowstone' It is not only the one that presents us chapter by chapter, but also its derived series, which are not few, and are scheduled to continue in the future. The first spin-off series is '1883', which had a season with 10 episodes and which premiered in 2022. Another prequel, as well as the aforementioned, is '1923' and which was launched during December of the same year.

Likewise, there are four future series that will be based on the 'Yellowstone' narrative. One of them will be titled 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves', a fiction derived from '1883' and will have six chapters. Another prequel that was announced is '1944' and which began its development stage in February 2023. On the other hand, 'Yellowstone' will also have a spin-off titled '6666' and which can also be seen on Paramount+. Finally, a sequel was announced, which does not have a title yet, but will star Matthew McConaughey.

Season 5 will be the last of 'Yellowstone', which plans to work on a sequel with Matthew McConaughey. Photo: Paramount+

What is the cast of 'Yellowstone', season 5?

Kevin Costner as John Dutton

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Dutton

Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom

Danny Huston as Dan Jenkins

Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater

Forrie J. Smith as Lloyd

Ian Bohen as Ryan

Ryan Bingham as Walker

Finn Little as Carter

