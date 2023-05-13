Yellowstone is a hit for television – and for naming babies. According to the United States Social Security Administration (ASS), the names of the boys who “rose the fastest” in 2023 were “Dutton” and “Kayce” – inspired by the Paramount Network series “Yellowstone”.

In the show, Dutton is the last name of the fictional family that owns the Yellowstone Ranch in Montana. The blockbuster series depicts the generations of Duttons who have lived on the land since the 1800s and their battles to keep the ranch.

Kevin Costner plays John Dutton, the family’s patriarch and the sixth generation to run the ranch, and Luke Grimes plays his son, Kayce Dutton.

“Yellowstone”, created by Taylor Sheridan, inspired spin-offs that included the prequels “1883” and “1923” – with Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford – as well as the upcoming series “Bass Reeves”.

“Yellowstone” spin-off “1883” goes back to the time the Dutton family settled on the land that would become the Yellowstone Ranch, while “1923” picks up the story 40 years later when the family faces famine and disease.

The beleaguered hit series starred Costner, Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser and is set to conclude with the second half of Season 5 this summer.

The show is coming into the sunset, as creator Sheridan has faced accusations of “ridiculous” spending. It was also tied up by an alleged rift between him and Costner, which led to claims that the former’s “ego” was getting in the way of production and that the latter’s schedule also got in the way of filming.