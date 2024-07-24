Last Tuesday, July 23, around 10:19 AM, Visitors to Yellowstone National Park were shocked when a hydrothermal explosion occurred Near Sapphire Pool in Biscuit Basan, the area remains closed, but does visiting the rest of the site pose a threat? This is what authorities say.

Visitors in the area recorded numerous videos of the event in which the boardwalk was damaged. However, Local authorities said there were no injuries.

They later shared that the explosion appears to have originated near Black Diamond Pool, but the Geologists in charge of the national park are still investigating the event.

They warned that, for now, Biscuit Basin, including parking and boardwalks, remain closed for the safety of visitors.

Although it is necessary to follow the recommendations of specialists, park authorities said that The Grand Loop Highway remains open and that so far the data does not show that there will be any change in the Yellowstone region.

They also took it upon themselves to deny one of the theories that has circulated the most on social media, and that is that The explosion does not reflect activity within the volcanic system, which remains at normal levels, Therefore it should not be taken as a sign of an imminent volcanic eruption because hydrothermal explosions are not related to magma rising to the surface.

The park announced that Biscuit Basin is temporarily closed.

What caused the hydrothermal explosion in Yellowstone National Park?

Geologists at Yellowstone National Park announced that What the visitors documented was a hydrothermal explosion which, although they are uncommon, occur with some frequency in places like that.

Such an explosion occurs when water suddenly turns into steam. underground, so in the case of Yellowstone Park, it is feasible that they may occur.

In fact, they shared that Porkchop Geyser, in the Norris Geyser Basin, experienced an explosion in 1989. And last April, a small such event was also recorded at the Norris Geyser Reservoir. Even a similar explosion to the one that occurred this week also occurred at the Biscuit Reservoir in May 2009.