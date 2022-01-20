“Hear the sound of cool!” It was the irresistible slogan with which a rudimentary vacuum packer advertised itself in that glorious teleshopping of the early nineties, a refuge for insomniacs who first avoided it, but later sought it out, addicted to its insistent premises and the extravagance of its offer. The hypnotic Pump-N-Seal also preserved the aroma of ground coffee that kept the flour weevil at bay. To prove it, a hard-working presenter uncovered an endless number of previously pumpansilized leaving evidence of the undisguisable pop telltale, the sound of cool.

If before consuming an audiovisual product it had to be unsealed, the sound of its freshness would be as infrequent as the trill of the Curlew. The urgency of results that forces us to bet on insurance and the endemic nostalgia have caused originality to decrease. In just one month we have gone from the return of Dexter, Grissom and Carrie Bradshaw to the prequel to The Sopranos and the reboot from Those wonderful years. And almost all of them come back more concerned with not upsetting anyone than with exciting someone.

In the era of cut and paste, those who bet on originality such as Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, creators of yellowjackets (Movistar Plus +), the impossible daughter of Lord of the Flies Y Witches of Salem. a cocktail grungy of suspense, teenage hormones and black humor supported by a cast that includes nineties icons such as Juliette Lewis and Christina Ricci and a prodigious Melanie Lynskey who, after three decades being “the one who is not Kate Winslet in heavenly creatures”, has achieved, thanks to its murky Shauna already don’t look up, see your name in the headlines. And for good. The fresh and seasonal product only has advantages.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.