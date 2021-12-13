In some regions where infections record growing trends, the yellow zone returns, but with less strict rules and limitations than a year ago. Here’s what you need to know to get around by car, motorbike and scooter

The yellow zone is back in some parts of Italy, Calabria, Friuli-Venezia Giulia and the province of Bolzano, those in which the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic marks a recovery albeit very different from the spread that characterized the end of 2020. Also for this the consequences and limitations are decidedly less marked, mainly affecting people who do not have a reinforced green pass (or super green pass). A bottleneck that narrows the field with respect to the basic green certification introduced last summer, which can also be issued to those who perform a rapid or molecular antigenic swab and which until January 15, 2022 (except for extensions) will no longer be sufficient to access many activities and services.

GREEN PASS AND ENHANCED GREEN PASS – The basic green pass is issued to those who undergo a molecular (valid for 72 hours) or antigenic (valid for 48 hours) swab, with 72 hours of validity for the first and 48 for the second. The super green pass, also called the reinforced green pass, is issued to people who have been vaccinated or recovered upon completion of the vaccination process or upon recovery for those who have contracted Covid. The basic green pass remains necessary to work, use company canteens, travel on means of transport (in the white or yellow zone), access gyms and swimming pools, ski, enter a museum and participate in fairs and conferences. The super green pass, on the other hand, is required to access shows, sporting events, indoor dining, parties and discos, public ceremonies. These rules always apply in the yellow and orange zones, while the white zones only apply in the period between December 6th and January 15th.

THE MOVEMENTS IN THE YELLOW AREA – The super green pass also affects the mobility and transport sector, sectors in which the risk of contagion remains quite high. No limitations and no mask for relatives and people who have stable relationships, but if they travel in the vehicle not living together, they must be a maximum of three including the driver, two of them in the back seat and all with the mask. If only one passenger travels behind and if the car is equipped with a plexiglass separator such as taxis, the obligation to wear a mask is void. On the latter there is no obligation to show the super green pass. Different speech for motorcycles and scooters, where the safety distance is not guaranteed. On two-wheeled vehicles, in fact, it is allowed to transport a partner, but not an acquaintance. It is not necessary to wear the mask under the helmet.

December 13

