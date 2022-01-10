Yellow zone for 4 other Regions, Super green pass extended to other activities, anti Covid vaccine booster 4 months after the second dose. These are the important measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus epidemic that are triggered today 10 January 2022 in Italy, while the vaccination obligation for over 50s is already in force. And there is waiting for the press conference scheduled at 6 pm in which the Prime Minister Mario Draghi will illustrate the latest measures adopted by the government.

Contagions are rampant, thanks to the Omicron variant: another 155,659 cases of positivity and 157 deaths were recorded in our country yesterday.

YELLOW AREA – The ordinance signed by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza provides for the passage in the yellow zone for Abruzzo, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany and Valle d’Aosta. The 4 regions, based on the weekly monitoring data examined in the control room, are added to the other territories already in this color range. The stay in the yellow zone of Friuli Venezia Giulia and Calabria has been extended for 15 days.

SUPER GREEN PASS – From today the Super green pass (which can be obtained with the completion of the vaccination cycle and recovery) until the end of the state of emergency is extended to the following activities: hotels and accommodation facilities; feasts resulting from civil or religious ceremonies; festivals and fairs; convention centers; outdoor catering services; ski lifts with tourist-commercial purposes even if located in ski areas; swimming pools, swimming centers, team sports and wellness centers, even outdoors; cultural, social and recreational centers for outdoor activities. In addition, the enhanced Green pass is required for access to and use of means of transport including local or regional public transport. An ordinance issued by the Ministry of Health, on the proposal of the Ministry of Transport, provides “for the sole reasons of health and study access to public transport for travel to and from smaller islands with a basic Green pass that is not reinforced until February 10 “.



DOSE BOOSTER – From today, the start of the booster administration of anti Covid vaccines (booster) starts with a reduced interval to 4 months from the second dose. The recommendation of the booster dose, reads a circular from the Ministry of Health, has been extended to all subjects of the age group 12-15 years, as part of the vaccination campaign: “It is recommended to administer a dose of Comirnaty vaccine from Pfizer / Biontech, at a dosage of 30 mcg in 0.3 ml, as a booster of a primary cycle, regardless of the vaccine used for the same “and” with the same timing provided for subjects from 16 years of age “.

SCHOOL – Today is also the day of returning to school after the Christmas holidays. “The school is ready, Commissioner Figliuolo explained it well and all those who have already returned to class since Friday. We are certainly worried, like everyone else – said the Minister of Education Patrizio Bianchi speaking to Tg3 – But we did a arranged as a government, approved unanimously, which also gives clear rules for those precise and punctual situations that also require distance “. The choice of Campania? “Wrong and illegitimate” he replied, commenting on the ordinance on the school of governor Vincenzo De Luca which provides for the stop to lessons in presence for childhood, primary and middle school until January 29th. “Our technicians are finding ways to challenge this rule.”

CIRCULAR SON – Free tests for first and second grade secondary school students who are ‘contacts’ of a positive pupil. This is foreseen by a circular from the extraordinary commissioner for the Covid emergency Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, explaining that the family, once informed, will proceed to inform the family doctor, who, “where deemed necessary, will proceed to carry out the swab independently or to release suitable medical prescription for carrying out the free test “in the pharmacy or in the structures that adhere to the memorandum of understanding.