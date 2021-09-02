Sicily yellow zone, where Sardinia and Calabria are likely to arrive while in Italy there is discussion of green pass, vaccination obligation and third dose of covid vaccine. The ISS monitoring today opens the way to the decisions of the cabin and the possible order of the Minister Roberto Speranza. In the yellow zone, as is known, it is mandatory to wear a mask outdoors. In indoor restaurants, where you can access with a green pass, a limit of 4 people at the table if it is not a cohabitant.

SICILY YELLOW AREA, THE DATA

Sicily has just returned from a day with 1,182 new coronavirus infections, according to data from the latest bulletin. There are another 23 deaths. New cases were identified on 22,696 swabs processed. The current positives in the Region are 28,125. The island remains in first place in Italy for daily infections, the picture remains complex but Sicily should still avoid the orange zone.

The current rules provide for the passage to the yellow zone when the threshold of 50 new positive cases per week per 100 thousand inhabitants is exceeded, the beds occupied in intensive care are over 10% and hospitalizations in the medical area are over 15%. An indication of the panorama of the regions most at risk can be offered by the latest report of the Gimbe Foundation, relating to the week 25-31 August. For the medical area, Sicily (23%) and Calabria (17%) are above the 15% threshold; for intensive care above the 10% threshold Sicily (13%) and Sardinia (13%).

SARDINIA AND CALABRIA AT RISK, THE DATA

In the last 24 hours, Sardinia has reported 268 new cases. 228 patients (-2) are hospitalized in the region, 23 (-1) in intensive care. In Calabria another 324 infections, with an increase in ‘ordinary’ covid hospitalizations: they are 186 (+9). In intensive care 15 people (-1).

On the eve of the ‘verdicts’, pre-reports like that of Piedmont arrive. In the week between 22 and 29 August, the number of new cases reported in the region is up compared to the previous week. This is what emerges from the pre-report of the Ministry of Health and the Higher Institute of Health. The percentage of positivity of the swabs remains at 2%, while the punctual Rt calculated on the date of onset of symptoms is reduced from 1.05 to 0.98.

The occupancy rate of beds in intensive care goes from 1% to 2% and that of ordinary beds from 2% to 3%. Active outbreaks and the number of people not connected to known transmission chains are increasing. The value of the incidence and the number of hospitalizations still contained, specifies the Region, favorably contribute to keeping the region in the white zone.

Some regions show even more reassuring data. This is the case of Lazio, for example. “From the latest surveys, a Rt parameter of 0.83 is confirmed, down compared to the previous figure, and an incidence of 58 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, also decreasing. The vaccination campaign continues, in Lazio reaching the quota of 4 million. citizens who have completed the vaccination course, equal to over 77% of the population over 12 years of age “, underlines the Crisis Unit of the Lazio Region in a note.

YELLOW AREA AND GREEN PASS, RULES: WHAT CHANGES

In the yellow zone it is mandatory to wear masks outdoors. On the other hand, there is no curfew, which was abolished in June at the national level. You can enter and exit the region in the yellow zone and it is possible to reach second homes outside the region regardless of the color of the start and finish area.

Compared to the white zone, no changes to the functions of the Green pass: the green certificate – for vaccinated, cured or negative subjects with swabs – will allow, for example, access to indoor restaurants and bars, where the limit of 4 people at the table returns, unless they are cohabitants. Outdoors, the service can be offered to everyone. The green pass is essential for access to a series of activities and services (swimming pools, gyms, spas, cinemas, theaters, theme parks, congresses and fairs). Sicily will be in the yellow zone on September 1st, when the green pass becomes mandatory to take advantage of long-distance transport (trains, airplanes and ships).

As the latest covid decree also establishes, in the sports facilities of a region in the yellow zone “the permitted capacity cannot exceed 25% of the maximum authorized capacity and, in any case, the maximum number of spectators cannot exceed 2,500 for outdoor plants and 1,000 for indoor plants “.