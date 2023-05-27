Saturday, May 27, 2023, 2:08 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Electoral Sunday will be through water in a large part of the Region of Murcia. The State Meteorological Agency has activated the yellow warning for rain and storms in a good part of the Community for this 28-M.

The Aemet forecasts that the rains will begin around midnight in the area of ​​Valle de Guadalentín, Lorca and Águilas, as well as in Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón, and that they will end around 9:00 a.m., at which time the polling stations They will receive the first voters. An accumulated precipitation of 15mm is expected in one hour, with a probability of between 40 and 70%.

According to the Aemet forecast, the truce will last a couple of hours and at 12:00 the yellow warning will be activated again in the Northwest and in the Valley of Guadalentín, Lorca and Águilas. This will be in force until 8:00 p.m., when the polling stations will close. The areas of Caravaca de la Cruz, Cieza, Yecla and Murcia are escaping the rains for the moment.

Caridad Rives, a government delegate, has asked citizens to “extreme prudence and precautions, especially from tonight until election day”, in addition to being informed of the evolution of the alert through official channels.

This Saturday a yellow alert is also active for coastal phenomena in Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón. The Aemet forecasts northwesterly winds with intervals of 50 to 60 kilometers and waves of up to three meters. This notice is expected to end at 2:00 p.m. this Saturday.