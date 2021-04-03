The episode of heavy rains will begin around 2:00 p.m. and will last until night A Murcia neighbor returns home under an umbrella after shopping in a file photo. / EDU BOTELLA / AGM

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) establishes for today, Saturday, April 3, a bulletin for the warning of adverse meteorological phenomena due to storms in the Altiplano, Northwest and Vega del Segura areas.

The start time of the episode is set at 2:00 p.m. this afternoon and its completion at 9:00 p.m. of the same Saturday night.

A yellow level warning for storms indicates that “locally heavy rains and / or locally strong winds and / or hail of less than 2 cm” are expected in the affected warning area.

Given the nature of these phenomena, there is the possibility that they could produce storms of higher intensity in a specific way.