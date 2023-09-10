Sunday, September 10, 2023, 12:36



The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) issued this Sunday a bulletin of yellow level adverse phenomena due to the possibility of storms for tomorrow, Monday, September 11, in the Northwest of the Region of Murcia.

The yellow alert, which will be in effect from 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. this Monday, only affects the Northwest region, with a probability of the phenomenon between 40 and 70 percent.

In the rest of the regional territory, the skies are expected to be cloudy, with a predominance of medium and high clouds, without ruling out occasional showers. Temperatures, for their part, will remain unchanged, with maximums that will be around 30 degrees and minimums around 20, except in Caravaca and Yecla, where thermometers will drop to 15 and 14, respectively.