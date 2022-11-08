The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) activated the yellow warning for this Thursday in Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón due to rains that can reach an accumulated precipitation of 15 milliliters in one hour.

Specifically, the notice will be active from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. this Thursday, with a probability that ranges between 40 and 70%.

From this day it is expected that the days in which 25 degrees were exceeded will come to an end, at least until Saturday, due to the entry of a storm that will sweep the entire Community. Although the truth is that despite the cloudiness and rainfall, maximum temperatures are not expected to drop below 20 degrees.