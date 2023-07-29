Saturday, July 29, 2023, 10:47



| Updated 3:04 p.m.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) maintains for this Saturday warning of an adverse phenomenon of yellow level due to temperatures that can reach 40 degrees in certain areas of the Region of Murcia.

Specifically, the warning is active in the Altiplano and Northwest regions, due to temperatures that can reach 38 degrees, from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a probability of between 40 and 70 percent, according to sources from the Coordination Center. of Emergencies.

Likewise, the warning will be active in Vega del Segura, due to temperatures that can reach 39 degrees, although it can be exceeded and reach 40 in some areas, from 1:00 p.m. to 8:59 p.m., with a probability that ranges between 40 and 70 percent.

According to Aemet, during the day the skies will remain slightly cloudy or clear. In the interior, the maximum will rise and the winds will be light, with breezes.

Very high fire risk



The Aemet also warned that during this Saturday the risk of forest fires will be very high in the Altiplano, Northwest and in the Mula Basin (where in some areas it becomes extreme), in addition to Guadalentín and Vega Alta-Ricote-Murcia. On both coasts it is moderate.

The Directorate of the Infomur Plan, to fight forest fires in the Region of Murcia, recalled that it is completely forbidden to make a fire in the mountains or at less than 400 meters. In addition, any activity likely to cause a fire or contribute to its spread must be avoided.