The State Meteorological Agency activates the yellow warning for coastal phenomena for this Sunday, January 8. The affected areas are Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón. These adverse phenomena are expected to begin around 10:00 a.m. and continue until 6:00 p.m. on the same Sunday.

The Aemet warns of strong winds from the southwest that can reach up to 55 kilometers per hour (force 6 to 7). Also waves that can reach up to three meters high. Mazarrón, Cartagena, Torre Pacheco, Fuente Álamo, La Unión, Los Alcázares, San Javier and San Pedro del Pinatar are the municipalities that are affected by this yellow notice.

For Sunday, cloudy skies are expected with a 10% probability of precipitation, according to Aemet, in addition to maximum temperatures of 21 degrees and minimum temperatures of 9 degrees in Cartagena. In Mazarrón the skies will be very cloudy and the temperatures will be similar to those of the Port City. However, the probability of rain will increase, specifically it is expected with a 40% possibility.

The rest of the municipalities will follow the same trend: cloudy skies and a more or less probability of precipitation with temperatures that will be around 20 degrees maximum and 7 degrees minimum.