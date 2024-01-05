“I heard from Mario Vanacore and he is very disconcerted. Also disconcerted that after 33 years he is still the center of attention.” So said the lawyer Claudio Strata, Mario Vanacore's lawyer, to Adnkronos, after the news published relating to an information report last October on the death of Simonetta Cesaroni, killed with 29 stab wounds in August 1990 in via Poma. “In the spring we filed a complaint in Milan to ask for an end to the allegations about her. We await the developments of the investigations and then we will evaluate the initiatives to protect her.”

Last month the Rome prosecutor's office requested the dismissal of the investigation, started after the complaint presented by Simonetta's family, in which the case was for voluntary homicide and remained against unknown persons. At the end of the investigations carried out by the Capitoline magistrates, the investigating judge was asked to dismiss the matter as no new useful elements emerged.