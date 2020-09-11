The yellow vests movement started almost two years ago, in November 2018. But the year 2020 and containment have gone through it. However, Saturday, September 12, the demonstrators are ready to put on their waistcoats. In Paris, we fear tense situations. On the Champs-Élysées, some traders are worried like this tobacconist: “It’s always anxiety, it’s painful. We’re sick of it. “

But others have no intention of lowering their blinds. “We have nothing against yellow vests and we want the activity to continue. In addition, we had a lot of worries with the Covid which impacted us financially“, testifies Antoinette Le Pomellec, director of the Joyeux café. For its part, the Paris police headquarters banned gatherings around specific places like the Élysée, Matignon or the National Assembly.

