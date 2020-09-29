Sophie divry Novelist

In Bordeaux, Tours, Paris, Le Mans, the novelist Sophie Divry met Gabriel, 22, Antoine, 29, Sébastien, 30, Frédéric, 36, Ayhan, 53. They told him about their journey and the consequences of the mutilation on their physique, their psyche, and in their professional, love and family life. With their testimonies, she composed a choir, a unique voice. Collective portrait of yellow vests, Five severed hands (Seuil) is a staggering dive into the heart of police violence.

How did you meet and conduct these interviews with the five witnesses?

Sophie divry I met them all between September 2019 and February 2020. I knew very well what I wanted to do literally, formally. I made them tell who they were, why they had come to demonstrate. They unfolded their story, the accident, and what happens after. I asked them pretty much the same questions. Everyone spoke, I transcribed between six and twelve pages that I sent them. I had them reread the interviews, accepted their changes and added nothing. I told them that I was going to edit the texts, they understood and let me do it. I was transparent from start to finish. It is I who sign to protect them, so that their speech is freer. Then I did some editing, but without aestheticizing.

What was your idea in writing this choir of disabled people?

Sophie divry I wanted to form a theater choir, a suffering choir, a unit, while they were dismembered. I knew it was one and the same story, a kaleidoscopic portrait of what arose in France at that time. The yellow vests asked the question of who is speaking. They realized that they were strong together, that they could be one together. And we heard people that we didn’t hear. I read One eye less, by Nathalie Quintane, a way of intervening in the political debate while not leaving the weapons of literature aside. I want to be listened to. The goal of the book is to trigger political emotion, to show how hard our hearts have been. I want to try to make real the fact that we have torn hands and gouged out the eyes of people who had just come to protest to demand better pay.

You hide nothing from the violent images, from the story of the wounds. We have the impression of reading war stories …

Sophie divry A grenade which explodes, it is the whole body which is affected, it is several operations, it is TNT in the head, wounds on the legs… They are mutilated, broken mouths, survivors. Laurent Thines, a surgeon from Besançon, said that in hospitals we had switched to war surgeries. As a citizen, I don’t believe that the police have the right to dismember my fellow citizens, my cousin, my sister, my neighbor, because he got a little too close to the fire. I wanted people to understand that when a boy loses a hand, a whole family is traumatized. It is sown misfortune. It is the explosive power of repression which passes through the social body, in families, in villages, in businesses.

Several mutilations are due to the GLI-F4 grenade, what is it?

Sophie divry It is a contemporary law enforcement weapon, said to be “non-lethal”. It is classified as a weapon of war by the Internal Security Code. It sends projectiles at its explosion. But the level of police armament produces mind-blowing mutilations in our democracies. The disabled people I interviewed have no hatred towards the police as people at all. They know it’s systemic. It is only in France that explosive grenades with TNT are thrown at civilian populations in peacetime. A democratic state must reduce the level of violence. I would like all this blood and all this tear gas to splash the living rooms, the dominants, the Ministry of the Interior a bit, because the grenades are not just a budget line in the National Assembly, they have human consequences .

On the judicial level, what recourse do victims have?

Sophie divry I tried to make it formally, I found it dramatic how very isolated they were all, it’s Kafkaesque. They are alone facing the state, which will close the case. The first complaint is necessarily dismissed because the police have no criminal responsibility. Then, I believe that it is necessary to file a civil action, to bring a civil suit against the State, the prefecture or the ministry. But it’s all over again, paying the lawyer and doing some paperwork, going to the European Court of Justice. Perhaps in fifteen years they will be able to have France condemned before the European Court of Justice, but that will not give them back their hand.

Why were these words not heard?

Sophie divry There is a class relationship, as for migrants who are not considered part of common humanity. Emmanuel Macron had spoken of “People who are nothing”. I wanted to show that the violence we inflicted on the working classes concerns us, also concerns our bodies. This also concerns the middle classes in the city center. I would like us to have empathy for these bodies, because it is our national body, our social body, our compatriots. What they went through can happen to anyone who goes to protest today. It must be said that we are all brothers, that if it happens to them, it can also happen to us. These are not various facts, it is the history of France.