Le Mans (Sarthe). Correspondence.

The case dates back to Saturday, February 16, 2019. In the center of Le Mans, at the tail of a demonstration of somewhat “electric” yellow vests, David Bruzzi crosses a police cordon to join his wife and daughter, nurse and volunteer firefighter , who are busy with a wandering man. An injunction is shouted: “Get off bitch …”. He turns. The battleship man holding an LBD in firing position is within two meters. David Bruzzi takes a step, reaches out with his palm open, presses on the barrel of the gun to lower it. He is then thrown to the ground, beaten up. His wife, Vanina, will also be severely insulted and beaten. She has serious consequences. No arrests, not even a simple identity card. From Monday, the spouses file a complaint with the gendarmerie near their home …

Two versions so contradictory

Nothing happens until the end of April, when David Bruzzi is arrested at his home by men from the Le Mans police station (40 km), and taken into police custody. The reason ? A month and eleven days after the facts, a police officer lodged a complaint against him: he allegedly punched him in the right chinstrap after trying to grab his weapon. A version opposite to that of David Bruzzi. At the end of 27 hours of detention, the prosecutor considers the proven facts and refers him to the criminal court. The case is called to the hearing on September 4, 2019 (read Humanity September 4 and 6, 2019). Faced with two contradictory versions of the facts, pending the conclusions of an investigation by the IGPN, the judge decides on a dismissal. Attorney hearings strike, Covid confinement, the case returned to the courtroom this Wednesday, September 16.

In the meantime, at the end of an obviously botched investigation of the IGPN (two police officers interviewed, including one by telephone, who saw nothing or heard anything, and the Bruzzi couple, never heard), the prosecution filed without following the couple’s complaint. But the audience testifies that he is pursuing David Bruzzi for his retribution.

A verbose police officer

During the trial, there is hardly any question of the facts themselves, moreover. After having brandished the 3 years of prison provided for by the penal code, the prosecution requires, on behalf of “Appeasement”, 12 months suspended sentence with a citizenship internship. The complaining police officer being cautiously absent, his council is firing on all cylinders. It would be unbearable for the police “Must constantly justify their action”, he argues. He argues against the evidence that video and photos viewed at the hearing would prove the reality of the facts. Advocating a strong condemnation, he claims 1,000 euros for the moral suffering suffered by his client because of the media hype generated by the case.

For his part, questioned at length by the two magistrates of the seat, David Bruzzi does not vary one iota: he never intended to seize the threatening LBD, he never struck the slightest blow. to the verbose police officer. After raising several points of law which would justify the annulment of the acts relating to police custody, his lawyer, Me Vigin, ” lies “ of the accusing police officer, whose complaint is only a counter-fire to that, earlier, of the Bruzzi couple. As proof, in his statements reported by the IGPN, it is no longer a question of “An attempt to punch on the left with the intention of seizing the LBD”. The defense concludes the acquittal: “My client’s action does not constitute a criminal offense. The facts justifying the prosecution did not exist. “ Deliberated on September 23.