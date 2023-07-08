Yellow Verstappen in Q1 at Silverstone

During the Qualifications of British Grand Prix the end of Q1 was really hectic, with the drivers having to jump for strength in order not to risk elimination which would have been a real joke. For example, Max Verstappen did not respect the pact between drivers in the last sector by overtaking the Ferraris to launch, Carlos Sainz emulated him, provoking an obviously not peaceful reaction from Charles Leclerc who preceded him.

Previously Verstappen had also passed George Russell a few meters short of a panel signaling a yellow flag. The previous panel, however, was off and for this reason the Red Bull driver – at the moment – was not put under investigation because he performed the maneuver near an off panel between two that were yellow. The directly concerned George Russell spoke about it.

The words of George Russell

“I was honestly watching my steering – declared the Mercedes driver to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – The brakes were a bit cold and I was trying to warm them up, and suddenly he passed me in an area where the light panels were signaling a yellow flag. I don’t mean he passed me with yellow flags, He’s an experienced driver and he wasn’t going to do it on purposeBut rules are rules and I’m sure the FIA ​​will judge. If there is no investigation there has been no problem, he deserves pole and I don’t want to push for anyone to be penalised. I prefer to focus on ourselves and I have to say it was a more promising day than yesterday, but equally a bit disappointing looking at the times. We finished close to Charles and Carlos, very close to Piastri too, but we are behind and we have to try to overtake them tomorrow. In McLaren they did a great job, maybe they kept it for their home race, but congratulations to them. Tomorrow will be an interesting race, normally they lose positions in the race, but in Austria they were strong all weekend, so we’ll see. We will push for sure.”