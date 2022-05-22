Power drop or simple problem of opening the DRS? Max Verstappen took the front row in qualifying in Spain ‘breaking’ the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, but the final of Q3 once again turned on the light in the heading of ‘reliability’ for Red Bull. The Dutch driver was unable to open the DRS on the main straight and then in Curva-3 he had a clear ‘cut’ in the power of the engine which then recovered.

Ferrari-powered cars introduced power unit 2 in Miami, Mercedes did it here in Spain, while Red Bull is still ‘stuck’ in the first of the three seasonal units available. Below it exchange via radio rather excited between Verstappen, the track engineer Gianpiero Lambiase and Christian Horner in what was to be the second lap of Q3, immediately aborted by the reigning world champion.

Verstappen: “I didn’t have power on the straight, I didn’t have power on the straight.”

Lambiase: “Ok, go back to the pits”.

Verstappen: “Argh (an outburst of anger)“.

Lambiase: “Um I think you have to close the lap and then go to the grid for the interviews”.

Horner: “Max can you try the DRS towards Curva-10?”

Verstappen: “Ok I try to open it”.

Lambiase: “Despite all this, you are still in the front row”.

Horner: “Yes indeed, excellent for the race”.

Verstappen: “Detachment from Leclerc?”.

Lambiase: “Three tenths”.

Verstappen: “Well, I would say a great detachment”.

Helmut Marko after Qualifying he only spoke of a problem with the DRS confirmed by the images, but judging by this exchange via radio there was an engine problem, perhaps attributable to the lack of fuel loaded for the fast lap (Red Bull had problems with draft in Bahrain until the withdrawal of both RB18s). Verstappen had hoped for a clean weekend in Spain after the huge problems he had had on Friday in Miami. Once again this was not the case.