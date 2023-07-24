The government has issued travel advice for the Greek islands of Rhodes, Corfu and Evia on Monday tightened from green to yellow, meaning travelers should be aware of security risks. The reason is the large forest fires that rage on the islands. There are no warnings for the rest of Greece.

“The situation is changing rapidly,” writes the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “Families with children and people with asthmatic complaints in particular run health risks.” Thousands of people have been evacuated because of the fires that are difficult to extinguish. Many islanders lost their homes.

Several travel organizations that had canceled flights to Rhodes at the end of last week will resume them in the coming days, ANP news agency reports. Sunweb, Prijsvrij and Corendon will fly again to the north of the island, where the danger of the forest fires is considered to be less. Travel organization TUI is waiting a little longer. People who want to go to the islands despite the fires are advised by the government to contact their travel organization.