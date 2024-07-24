Juarez City.- Jaime García of the Fortaleza Amarilla slate concluded his tours of IMSS clinics in Ciudad Juárez as part of his campaign for General Secretary of Section VIII of the SNTSS in Chihuahua.

During his visits to the Parral, Casas Grandes, Chihuahua, Delicias and Cuauhtémoc areas, García listened to the concerns of unionized workers regarding transparency in union processes and the recovery of their rights.

He pledged to strengthen the collective bargaining agreement if elected, focusing on ensuring equitable benefits for all union members.

García also stressed the importance of restoring trust among IMSS workers and improving working conditions through more transparent and effective union management.

He called on his colleagues to support his candidacy to implement reforms that strengthen union rights and protect the interests of workers.

The election will be held on July 29 at state clinics, and the results will be announced during the Ordinary Sectional Congress scheduled for August 1.