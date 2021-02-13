On Friday, February 19, the radio will once again produce a magical event, another one that we are already used to. the medium that does not give up on the advance of other platforms: the return of Yellow Submarine, the program that was a symbol of the ’80s, and for which all Argentine rock and pop of the time paraded and it was also a shelter for other arts, such as poetry, cinema and theater. Its conductors were, at various times from the beginning on Radio Del Plata in 1984 to its end on FM Hit in 1989, Rubén Darío Vega and the remembered Tom Lupo.

The return of this historical cycle will be nothing more and nothing less than on FM Rock pop (95.9), the ideal partner for a classic of this caliber, given its rocker and rebellious profile.

Yellow Submarine, which is defined as a mix of music, musicians and concrete and clear big data, will be led by the musician and journalist from Clarion Walter Domínguez. And it will be executive produced by Carlos “El Tano” Salotti (historical producer of the cycle since its inception) and DJ Javier Teruggi. It will go on Fridays at midnight, from 0 to 2.

Tom Lupo. The iconic Yellow Submarine driver died in May 2020. Photo Diego Díaz / Clarín Archive

To give a magnitude of the cycle, Yellow Submarine was included in the Top Five of the most remembered radio programs, in a newspaper note The nation for the 100 years in between.

Throughout the years, various female voices participated in the cycle that also left their mark on the radio, such as Marcela Feudale and Marcela Oviedo Monserrat.

Among the milestones of the program, in Yellow Submarine the letter contest was created and ended up winning American blinds, a song that was later adapted and made a hit by Soda Stereo (who, on the other hand, were the ones who composed and recorded the remembered jingle of the cycle). Many of these contests were held in collaboration with the Youth Supplement of Clarion, Yes, which was also in charge of marking an era.

Walter Dominguez, musician and journalist, is the new conductor of Submarino Amarillo, by Rock & Pop. Photo Ariel Grinberg

In Yellow Submarine It also happened that after a note from Tom Lupo to Luca prodan, the late Sumo singer, in which they talked about technology, they ended up recording with Andrés Calamaro the remembered version of Years, the song by Pablo Milanés, but with adapted lyrics (the one that said “Time passes, we are getting technos”).

In addition to bringing the poetry of artists such as Alejandra Pizarnik and Oliverio Girondo closer to the general public, in the voice of Tom Lupo, also a poet, psychoanalyst and broadcaster, a strong point of the program were the contests, such as the one with new bands and whose prize was record your first album. The first was taken by the band from La Plata Las canoplas, which was able to edit Batman, her debut album. The final was at the Palladium nightclub and the jury, a luxury: Federico Moura (Virus), Willy Iturri (GIT) and Gustavo Cerati (Soda Stereo).

Yellow Submarine He came to transmit from emblematic places of the time, such as the Palladium, La Corner del Sol, the Parakultural, Cemento, Prix D’Ami and the Stud Free Pub.

Years, by Luca Prodan, Andrés Calamaro and Tom Lupo. The song by Pablo Milanés, with adapted lyrics, arose from a note from the “Yellow Submarine” cycle.

Today the times are different, but the intention is the same. Rescue the best and the newest in rock, with notes on its protagonists, the most outstanding songs with their stories, and sections to laugh, think and enjoy. For what its makers promise little litter and no party favors.

For the debut program on Friday 19 they already have an intimate interview with the singer and guitarist of one of the most important bands in Argentina. Although they do not give the name, it seems that the musician in question operates a steamroller.