Ciudad Juárez.- Faced with the persistence of the migratory phenomenon in Mexico, a group of creatives and activists created and published a guide inspired by the “Yellow Section” directory to support migrants reaching the northern border of the country.

“This work was an initiative of several organizations and groups, with the aim of generating a document that would be a reference for services for migrants. They feel that this work, this book, is produced by someone who is on their side,” he said. Willivaldo Delgadillo, professor of literature and spokesperson for this project, from Ciudad Juárez.

This work is named after “The yellow section of migration 2022”. It contains information on organizations that offer accompaniment to refugees, shelters and human rights organizations.

The publication was made possible thanks to the hard work of 12 creatives, including writers, photographers, designers, and artists from Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, and El Paso, Texas.

The guide contains 176 pages and was financed with resources from civil society. Its completion took close to a year.

Initially, a thousand copies were printed and distributed, which have already been delivered to organizations that work directly with refugees, according to information published by the EFE news agency.

“The purpose of this yellow section is to show the hospitable face of Juárez, which is reflected in concrete actions. Here there are services from civil society and institutions such as Acnur, which can help them,” added the spokesperson for the project.

Jorge Pérez, muralist and owner of the Rezizte bakery, supported this project and daily gives bread to different migrant shelters in the city.

“Important information is coming for people who are on the move, such as addresses, shelters and organizations like the IOM that support them,” said the businessman.

The region is experiencing a record flow to the United States, whose Customs and Border Protection (CBP) office detected more than 1.7 million undocumented immigrants on the border with Mexico in fiscal year 2021, which ended on September 30.