Yellow Sea | A US F-16 fighter jet crashed into the sea

The pilot managed to escape with the ejection seat.

American An F-16 fighter jet crashed into the sea in the Yellow Sea on Monday, reports a South Korean news agency Yonhap.

According to Yonhap, the pilot was successfully rescued after using the ejection seat.

The fighter had taken off on a training flight from Gunsan Air Base, which is located about 180 kilometers from the capital Seoul. The pilot had used the ejection seat shortly after takeoff.

South Korea The Ministry of Defense has not confirmed information about the case, the news agencies AFP and Reuters say. US military officials in South Korea have not commented on the incident either.

A US F-16 also crashed in May. At the time, the plane went down near the US Osanin base, only about 65 kilometers from the North Korean border.

According to AFP, the United States has about 28,500 troops in South Korea.