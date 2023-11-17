Podcast maker Michiel van de Weerthof was once bright yellow, according to the DISC system, which is used in the workplace to characterize employees. Yellow represents enthusiasm and energy. He was so yellow that he even made a whole series of podcasts about it, which of course Yellow is called. Now his yellow is broken.

He’s post-COVID. He is boring now, wants understanding, but does he actually understand himself? There’s no other option, he has to make a podcast about it to find out, Broken yellow. He consults people who represent other colors from the DISC system, the reds, the blues and the greens. What can those other colors teach him? And are you actually one color?