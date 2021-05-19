S.As of Monday, travel abroad in the UK is no longer officially illegal. But already on Tuesday the British had to learn that in most cases “essential” reasons for travel still have to be asserted. Or not? Boris Johnson and his ministers have had contradicting statements over the past two days. Many citizens and especially the representatives of the travel industry shake their heads. “Why do we still need a passport?” Asked tour entrepreneur George Morgan-Grenville in the BBC on Wednesday.

The new traffic light system, which has been in force since the beginning of the week, has only put a few countries on the “green list”. These include destinations like New Zealand, which does not allow tourists to enter the country, the Falkland Islands, 42 hours away by plane, or Israel, where a war is currently being waged. From Europe only Portugal and Gibraltar have received the green stamp. Most Brits want to spend their vacation in “yellow countries”, which also include the classic travel destinations Spain, France, Greece, Italy and Germany. The more than five million Britons who have already booked are ready to accept a lot of hardship: ten days of quarantine on return, at least three corona tests – inexplicably expensive in Great Britain – corona tests and hours of waiting at passport control.

“Stay in this country”

It had been announced for weeks that trips abroad would be allowed again from mid-May. It was only on Tuesday that the small print of the new provision sank into consciousness. It was clear that travel to red countries, such as India, is not allowed. But also above the list with the yellow countries was: “You shouldn’t travel to these countries”. When asked about this, Environment Minister George Eustice first tried to calm down. “We don’t want to ban travel entirely,” he said, explaining that you can very well travel to yellow countries if you want to visit family or friends, for example.

That was too lax for the Prime Minister. A little later he specified that you should only travel to yellow countries “if you absolutely have to – for urgent family matters or business reasons that cannot be postponed”. Johnson added, “Yellow list countries are not vacation spots, let me be very clear.”

<br />



In the evening, Lord Bethel of Romford, State Secretary in the Ministry of Health, even seemed to advise against traveling to the few “green countries”. “Traveling is dangerous. This is nothing new to us or the people who get on planes. We are calling for this, especially now that we are heading towards summer: This year is not for traveling, please stay in this country. ”The Tory Group then spoke of an“ idiotic statement ”. It was not corrected. However, State Secretary Gillian Keegan added further confusion on Wednesday when she appeased that Johnson had only given “advice” and otherwise relied on people’s common sense. Holidays in yellow countries are not illegal.

The Prime Minister is under pressure from scientists, but also the Labor Party, to prevent the introduction and spread of virus variants. Many Tories and some conservative newspapers, on the other hand, ask questions about the proportionality of travel measures. More than 70 percent of adults are already vaccinated. All adults should have received their invitation by the start of the summer vacation. Last but not least, critics point to the European Union. Although the vaccination campaign there is not yet at the British level, pragmatic travel regulations are to be applied in the summer and holidays in other countries are to be made possible.