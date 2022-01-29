Paolo Moroni, 43 years old from Allumiere, had been living and working for some years in Holland. The last phone call last Sunday after returning to Amsterdam. The Dutch police at work to reconstruct the dynamics of the death

There had been no news from him for a few days. Then the discovery of the police and the news to the family. Paolo Moroni, a 43-year-old computer engineer, was found dead in Amsterdam, the Dutch city where he had moved for years for work. A tragedy shrouded in mystery and on which family members are unable to give themselves an explanation. Investigators told that until a week ago, on the phone, “it was quiet.” There was nothing in his attitude that suggested fear or concern.

The whole community of Allumiere, a small town on the outskirts of Civitavecchia where the Moroni family is well known, is in shock. “We are destroyed, it was a bolt from the blue, a real tragedy,” commented the mayor, Antonio Pasquini. The Dutch police are investigating the matter, while in Italy the investigation was entrusted to the Civitavecchia carabinieri. From the first information a violent death is hypothesized, thus leaving the track of the murder as the most accredited one. A file should also arrive soon on the table of the Rome prosecutor’s office.

Paolo Moroni returned to Amsterdam only about ten days ago, after spending the holidays in Allumiere together with his family, who run a well-established restaurant in the town. “On sunny days he was often seen on the stairs with the computer working in smartworking,” says the mayor. Paolo had always stood out for his talent and his passion for numbers and technology. A few years ago, after graduating from Sapienza and a master’s degree from the University of Italian Switzerland, he had decided to try the Holland card. A career as a developer and computer engineer, also passing through the scooter company Dott up to the very young startup Hymn, for which he was still working.

“It was our flagship, it could have been an Italian and international pride,” adds the mayor after visiting the victim’s family. “They are truly priceless people – he says – they have always spent themselves on those who are worse off even during Covid when they made available free meals for the most needy”.

In the past, the family has already been overwhelmed by two sudden deaths. One of Paolo’s uncles, Cesare, died during a hunting trip. A town square is dedicated to him. Tomorrow the family will fly to the Netherlands to closely follow the investigation and provide further guidance to the investigators. The death dates back to Thursday, but the news was given to the family through the Farnesina only yesterday morning. There would be nothing in Moroni’s past that could lead to a violent death, like the one hypothesized by the investigator. An autopsy should also be authorized in the next few days, which could begin to shed light on a death considered by all to be “inexplicable”. “As a community we are close to family members, as they have always been close to the community – the mayor’s condolences -. Now we all want to clarify, we want to know what happened to our Paul ».