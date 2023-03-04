Yellow of Polignano a Mare, disappearance of the man and the child: the agents wanted to spread their identikit

Yesterday, Friday 3 February, the carabinieri of the Polignano a Mare station decided to disseminate the identikit of theman and child disappeared. At the moment there is no complaint and therefore the yellow becomes more and more dense.

The investigators are carrying out all the investigations on this affair. Despite the passing of the days, they still haven’t found an answer. They have also decided to stop the search.

The facts date back to last day February 24th. They took place precisely on Largo Ardito, on a cliff a Polignano a marelocated in the province of Bari.

A local operator alerted the police, as he found the garments of an adult and a child of about 10 years. A short while ago she had seen them on that same spot.

The investigators, considered the dynamic in fact, they soon intervened on the spot. For this reason, after having seized those clothes to find them, they also started all the searches.

For 3 long days, the Fire Brigade, divers and all the forces of order carried out all the investigations of the case. They’ve searched the area by sea and by landbut of the two disappeared have not found any trace.

The sketch of the missing man and child

At the moment the investigations of the agents are not yet closed. Thanks also to testimonials of other local people, who had spotted the two in that area the day before, the investigators managed to reconstruct an identikit of them.

The hypothesis for now there are still many. There is still no answer to this whodunit, which is holding the whole community with the breathless.

The investigators do not even exclude the possibility that they are people from from abroad. All the slopes are all still open. They have decided to spread the identikit, with the hope of receiving more reports.

There will be more updates on the sad story.