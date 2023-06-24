The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) activates the yellow warning for high temperatures this Sunday in Vega del Segura. It is expected that the maximum temperatures will touch 40 degrees in this region of the Region of Murcia. These extreme temperatures are due to the heat wave, the first of the summer, which is going through the country this weekend.

The warning start time will be 1:00 p.m. and the alert will be active until 9:00 p.m., with a probability of the phenomenon between 40 and 70 percent. The highest temperatures are expected in the north of the region.

The Aemet estimates that the mercury records a maximum temperature of 38 degrees in Alcantarilla, Cieza, Molina de Segura, Archena. As for the minimums, these will be around 20 degrees. In the case of Murcia and Mula, these will remain at a maximum of 37 degrees.

Some recommendations against heat



The 112 of the Region of Murcia recalls that excessive heat affects more people over 65 years of age, babies and children under 4 years of age, obese people and other populations at risk. For this reason, during these episodes, a series of recommendations should be followed, such as avoiding going outside during the hottest hours, staying in the car for a long time, not hydrating well or playing sports.

The most recommended is to stay in the coolest places in the house, drink plenty of water even if you are not thirsty, take baths or showers to cool off and use some type of air conditioning if you have it, rationally.