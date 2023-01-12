Yellow nails are a real damnation because they make hands and feet unsightly and giving them an unhealthy appearance. What are the causes of this phenomenon? And how can it be prevented and treated? Let’s find out more together!

Why do nails tend to turn yellow? Enamel is undoubtedly the first offending productespecially the color one dark which leaves pigments on the nail even after removing it with nail polish remover.

Sometimes the reason for yellowing can also be due to formaldehyde, substance contained in many glazes, which by reacting with the nail keratin makes them yellow.

Be careful, because in some cases, nails turn yellow due to internal disorders of the organism, which have nothing to do with it enamel. When you have this suspicion it is good to contact your own family doctor for a personalized consultation.

Remedies to avoid yellow nails

If the yellowing problem is related to the enamel it is advisable to always use a transparent base, to hold the nail isolated from color; only after a first protective layer will it be possible to apply the desired nuance.

It is also advisable to use products without formaldehydeas well as let your nails breatheand, without any glaze, for a period of 4-6 weeks.

Another important precaution concerns the housework, during which the hands must be protected with gloves, to avoid direct contact with the detergents.

If you don’t want to opt for drugs And medicines or if you just want to try it yourself resolve the situation of your nails, however, there are some natural remedies that can help you defeat it unpleasant yellow tint presenting your fingertips.

Furthermore, it is essential to dedicate from time to time a little time to the care of your nails; how? With a nice baby bath!

Just prepare one basin with somewater and the juice of one lemon and then dip your nails there for at least 15 minutes; the result will leave you speechless.