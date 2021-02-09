The Spanish National Weather Agency (AEMET) has issued a Yellow Alert for Costa Tropical, with higher winds along the Almería coastline.

Orange Alert: starting around 15.00h this afternoon, winds are expected to reach 90kph along our eastern neighbor’s coast, continuing into tomorrow. Wind Force 7-to-8 and waves up to four meters.

Yellow Alert: on our own coastline, as well as inland, winds could reach 80kph, according to the AEMET (Wind Force Seven + 3-meter-hugh waves), worsening tomorrow.

Strong winds in Guadix, Baza, Sierra Nevada, the Alpujarra and the Costa de Granada,

Orange Alert: the weather will worsen from 03.00h to 10.00h tomorrow along Costa Tropical and the Almería coastline.

