In Moscow and the Moscow region declared a “yellow” level of weather danger, follows from the data of the forecast map Hydrometeorological Center of Russia…

In the capital, from 9:00 on August 30 to 6:00 on August 31, wind gusts of up to 15 meters per second are expected. On Sunday afternoon in the city, the temperature will rise to 23-25 ​​degrees Celsius. On Monday night, the temperature can drop to plus 17 degrees.

Meanwhile, in the Moscow region, a gusty wind warning is in effect from 03:00 on August 30 to 00:00 on August 31. According to forecasters, it will rain in the region from 6:00 to 15:00 on Sunday, in addition, a thunderstorm is possible until 12:00.

Earlier, the head of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, said that a cold snap would begin in the first month of autumn in the Russian capital. At the same time, on August 31, the air in Moscow will warm up to 30 degrees.