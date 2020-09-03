The yellow level of weather hazard has been announced in the Russian capital and the Moscow region due to strong winds, according to the website of the Hydrometeorological Center.

Wind gusts will reach 15 meters per second.

The warning is valid in the Moscow region from 9:00 Thursday, September 3, until noon Friday.

In addition, forecasters warned of a fire hazard in the Shatursky and Kashirsky districts of the Moscow region. This threat will be relevant until 13:00 on September 4.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, said that frosts down to minus 2 degrees are expected in the coming days in Karelia, in southern Siberia, in the Urals, and in the northeast of the Volga region.