In the Moscow region, declare the “yellow” level of weather hazard on October 12 due to fog. This is reported on website Hydrometeorological Center of Russia.

According to forecasters, the weather will be potentially dangerous until 10:00 on Monday, October 12, writes “Moscow 24”… The Ministry of Transport of the region called on motorists to be careful on the roads due to worsening weather conditions: observe the speed limit, avoid sudden maneuvers and overtaking, and also reduce speed in advance near pedestrian crossings, writes the city news agency “Moscow”…

In addition, the “yellow” level of weather hazard due to fires was extended in the Moscow region until 12:00 on Monday, October 12. The fourth class of fire hazard will remain in the Kolomensky urban district and the Shatura urban district.

As the site writes kp.ru, warm and dry weather in the region will remain approximately until Friday, October 16. The air temperature at night will be 3-5 degrees Celsius, and in the daytime – 18 degrees. By the weekend, October 17 and 18, rains will come in the Moscow region.

Earlier on October 12, it was reported that the weather, typical for the end of August, expects Moscow in the next few days. As noted in the Hydrometeorological Center, the temperature will exceed the climatic norm by 6-8 degrees.