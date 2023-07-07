Due to thunderstorms and wind, the “yellow” level of weather danger in the Moscow region was extended until noon on Saturday, July 8. The warning was posted on the website. hydrometeorological center.

In the next 24 hours, rain, thunderstorms and wind gusts up to 15-20 meters per second are expected in the region. Until 9 p.m. Friday, July 7, a hail warning is also in effect in the Moscow Region.

Earlier, the capital’s city services were put on high alert due to thunderstorms and showers. Muscovites were urged to be more careful on the street and on the road, not to hide from the weather under trees and not to park cars near them.