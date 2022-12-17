On the “yellow” level of weather danger announced in Moscow and the Moscow region warned Weather Russia.

According to meteorologists, in the next 36 hours it will snow in the capital region, heavy in places, and a blizzard is expected. Forecasters also urged local residents to be careful due to ice and snow drifts.

Earlier, Mikhail Leus, a leading employee of the Fobos weather center, told residents of Moscow and the Moscow region about the weather on Saturday. Snowfalls and gusty winds are expected in the capital, he noted.