iPhone 14 needs no introduction, it is the latest effort by Apple in the field of telephony and has conquered many loyal users of the company. As you well know, the apple always offers various colors of its devices and in the past we had already told you about some news about it right here, but now the umpteenth seems to be on the way strange coloring!

Yellow iPhone 14 coming soon? Could be!

Apparently Apple may be currently working on an unprecedented version of its iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. A unique and canary yellow version! The whole thing initially emerged on Weibo and then was also reported by Macotakara, even if it doesn’t exist at the moment no official confirmation.

In any case, this is not anything too strange, the company often releases new colors for its devices, refreshing the market by attracting new users to purchase. Furthermore, yellow is also not entirely new: already in 2019 it had been used for iPhone 11.

In short, that a new color is on the way? Surely it could make many users happy and we will obviously keep you updated on all the news. But speaking of iPhone 14, did you know that the device is it now on sale on amazon?