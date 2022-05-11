A peer of the same age was arrested for the murder of the former Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic player, but the motive remains unknown. Champion Draymond Green tweeted about broken hearts to say hello to his friend

ROME. Nba champion Draymond Green tweeted about broken hearts to say hello to his friend and teammate at the time of the collage. It is yellow about the death of a US basketball giant: the causes are shrouded in mystery. Former NBA player Adreian Payne died in a shooting. He was 31 years old. The Orange County, Florida Sheriff’s Office reports that officers responded to a call for a shooting. Payne was identified and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. A 29-year-old, present at the crime scene, was arrested on first degree murder charges after homicide investigators questioned him. Payne has played 107 games in the NBA, averaging four points and three rebounds, in four seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic.

Draft

The first to make the announcement on social media was his friend (former rival at the time of the NCAA, the university basketball championship), Jared Sullinger, also with a career (even longer) in the NBA. Payne was picked 15th overall in the 2014 Draft by the Atlanta Hawks. In Georgia he had only ended up playing three games, being sold in his first year in Minnesota. There he played 99 of the 107 games of his career, (4 points and 3 rebounds on average, overall) while the last 5 games of the 2017-18 season were played with the Orlando Magic jersey.

College

It was in college, even before the NBA, that Payne had gained the greatest fame, Sky reports. As a member of the Spartans he was part of the team that reached the Elite Eight in 2014, losing one step away from the Final Four to UConn, despite averaging around 16 points and 7 rebounds in his senior year. After the NBA, Payne had achieved further successes in Europe, especially at Panathinaikos (a national title and also the Greek cup) before closing his career with appearances in Lithuania and Qatar.

Dynamics

Shortly after announcing the news, a statement from the Florida police arrived to give concise details of the incident, which partly explains the dynamics of the incident: Payne was hit by a gunshot in the middle of the night ( about 1.30 local time) in Orlando, ceasing to breathe shortly after in a hospital not far from the scene of the accident. The county sheriff in Florida said law enforcement had already identified the culprit – arrested moments after the incident and arrested on first-degree murder charges.

Mourning

So the world of basketball is in mourning for Adreian Payne, an American basketball player seen in the NBA for 4 seasons and in Europe since 2018. Payne was involved in a shooting in Florida. His memory will remain linked above all to the successes in college with Michigan State, Payne was immediately sold to Minnesota where he played a hundred games before a very short experience with the Orlando Magic, and then groped the path of European basketball starting from 2018 , with the tank tops of Panathinaikos and Asvel Villeurbanne, with whom he respectively won a Greek Cup and the coupled French Cup-French championship, in 2018-19. This season, however, he was playing in the Lithuanian league at Juventus Utena.

Star

In 2 of the four university seasons Payne was a member of the All-Big Ten, with a total average in the four-year period at the Spartans of 16.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game with the flagship of the Final Eight reached in 2013-14. Nba champion Draymond Green also teamed up with him for 2 seasons who tweeted about broken hearts to say hello to his friend.

