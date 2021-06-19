The body of an American student, Catherine Serou, who disappeared a few days ago in Russia was found in a wooded area near the city of Bor, 400 kilometers east of Moscow. The Russian media reported this, adding that there is already the arrest of a man with a criminal record. The cause of the death of the young woman, 34, has not been specified. Local news reports reported that Serou was last seen on Tuesday after getting into a car. According to the newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda, the student sent an e-mail of alarm to her mother saying that “unknown people” were driving her. Serou had moved from California to Russia in 2019 to study law at Nizhny Novgorod University, a large city adjacent to Bor.