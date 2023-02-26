Yellow in Polignano a Mare, child and man disappeared on the cliff: searches in progress by the police

A real yellow is what is happening in the last few hours in the municipality of Polignano a Mare. A child it’s a man have disappeared, but at the moment there are no complaints from friends or family. Searches are ongoing.

An episode that is holding with the breathless many people, also to understand what really happened, after receiving a report from a person who was in the area to do jogging.

It all started in the morning of Friday 24 Februaryaround 11. Precisely on the cliff of the terrace of wide Arditoin the municipality of Polignano a marelocated in the province of Bari.

From the story of the person who saw them, the two were in that area and both were without shoes. For 10 minutes he saw them there, but later he realized that in reality they were gone.

Concerned about the situation, he asked the police to intervene. The agents immediately intervened, right on that cliff they found two pairs of shoes and two jacketsone should belong to a child of about 10 years.

Given the dynamics of the facts, the searches are matches timely. However, on Friday evening they had to interrupt them due to the dark.

Missing child and man: searches

They then left on Saturday morning. The divers of the fire brigade and also a helicopter are busy. What happened is a real one yellowas they do not currently appear to exist missing persons reports in Zone.

However, given the report and the discovery of the clothes, the police forces really cannot stop searching.

Moreover, they did not find gods at the place either documents which may belong to the missing persons. It could be father and son, but right now I’m alone hypothesissince there is no certain information about what happened. The fear though, is that they may be ended up in the water.