Maria Cristina Janssen, the discovery of the body of the 67-year-old woman is being investigated. Investigators await the results of the autopsy

Yellow in Lecco, Maria Christina Janssen she was found dead in the back seat of her car. The vehicle had its front wheels immersed in the lake, in Rivabella and had a broken window.

The investigators are investigating the dynamics of the facts. Maria Cristina Janssen was a psychologist and writer, mother of 2 children, originally from Milan. Since 2006, she had moved to Campiglia Marittima, in the province of Livorno. It is not clear what she was doing in Lecco. The agents hope to shed light on her death thanks to the stories from friends and relatives and atautopsywhich will be carried out on the body of the 67-year-old.

From the first elements identified, there would not appear to be any signs of violence on Maria Cristina’s body or signs of a collision on her Fiat Panda. What happened is shrouded in mystery.

Maria Cristina Janseen: the alarm raised by some masons

Some have alerted the police bricklayers, who noticed the car with its front wheels in the lake at dawn. Then, the dramatic discovery. The lifeless body of Maria Cristina Janseen lay on the back seat of her Fiat Panda.

The Carabinieri, in these hours, are listening to family members, hoping to find out useful information for investigations. In what psychophysical conditions was the woman in the last period? What was the victim doing in Lecco? Was she alone? What really happened to the 67-year-old? There are still many questions and only investigations will be able to find the answers.

The investigators do not rule out any hypotheses, but before reconstructing the yellow, it will be necessary to wait for the result of the autopsy. The exam will reveal theexact cause of death and will help officers understand whether it is a crime, natural death or an extreme act.

Maria Cristina has dedicated her life to helping people in mental health and rehabilitation of problematic subjects. She was also honorary judge at the juvenile court of Florence.