It is yellow to Altenkirchen, Westerwald, a city in Rhineland-Palatinate. A 12-year-old girl was found dead in a forest in Germany. Luise F. had to go and find a person she knew: this is what transpires from investigative sources, even if the investigators keep the case strictly confidential. Her body will be autopsied to determine the cause of death.

The first clues would lead one to believe that it is crime, even if it is not known if at the moment there is no mention of a crime with a sexual background. As local media explained, the investigations are in full swing and all leads are being beaten, without discarding any hypotheses.

We are investigating in all directions.

These are the words of the high prosecutor Mario Mannweiler, who wanted to explain at what stage the investigations are, even if he didn’t add other elements. Also because investigators are still investigating and too much information could harm the search for the possible culprit.

It is not yet known, for example, whether the place where the young girl’s body was found is the same where the 12-year-old also found the death. The Koblenz criminal police continues with the investigation.

The police did not provide further details on the discovery of the young girl’s body. The reason is both to avoid polluting the evidence and slowing down the investigation, and to protect the family of the very young girl.

The girl was originally from Freudenbergin Siegerland. On Sunday, March 12, in the afternoon, she had gone to visit a friend in the suburb of Hohenhain. By 5.30pm she had made her way back home, taking a forest route, as it was the shortest of hers.

However, the body was found in the opposite direction, so not on the road to his home. The police searched for her for a long time after the family was reported missing, but 24 hours later they found his lifeless body.