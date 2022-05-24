At the moment the Red Bull And Lewis Hamilton they are no longer direct antagonists for the world title. Milton Keyens’ team is involved in a balanced challenge with Ferrari for the top of the two championships – grabbed right in Spain – while the seven-time English world champion is trying to contribute to the recovery of the Mercedes after a surprisingly difficult start to the season. . Evidently, however, some waste from the past season has not yet been disposed of. Thus, at the end of the Barcelona weekend, a rather particular controversy broke out between the two sides, fueled by the team headed by Christian Horner.

According to the Dutch website De Telegraafusually very well informed about the affairs of the Red Bull team, the Austrian team would have requested clarification from the FIA about an alleged touch by Hamilton of the rear wing of Sergio Perez’s RB18 in the Parc Fermé. Last year, after qualifying for the Brazilian GP and in full battle between Hamilton and Verstappen, the current world champion received a € 50,000 fine for touching the rear wing of his rival’s car. Looking at the images released by a Twitter account – @ LuisArochi24 – it seems difficult to compare the two episodes. Hamilton, in fact, followed by the trusted Angela Cullen, passes behind Perez’s car. The Englishman is walking between the Mexican’s car and a wall and squeezes to be able to pass.

The still image gives the feeling that Hamilton touches the rear wing, while from the video it is difficult to be sure. Certainly though the Stevenage veteran does not seem to intentionally touch the rival caras Verstappen clearly did last year. “Lewis returned to the paddock after the doping test and didn’t touch any cars”, a Mercedes spokesperson said. According to reports from the Dutch website, Red Bull declined to comment, but several sources said it actually made contact with the FIA. In the document that sanctioned the fine against Verstappen, last year, the Federation specified that “all teams and drivers must take note of the fact that future violations may result in different sanctions by the Stewards“.

lmao he’s even lifting his arms to make sure he doesn’t touch it 😭 also even if he was it’s not in parc ferme so 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/PnLJ1uF0bW – Marina (@xxoMarina) May 24, 2022