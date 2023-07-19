Of course, little is relative, but this yellow Giulia Quadrifoglio costs MUCH more when new.

We often look back in the automotive world. You know, back when life was good. When engines still had character, we still shifted ourselves and the cars weren’t that heavy. At the moment, cars like Honda Integra Type-R (DC2), BMW M3 (E30), Lancia Delta HF Integrale are becoming unaffordable.

All those cars were new not really a success. The M3 sold so badly that BMW hesitated to make a successor, for example. But often with cars like that we wish we had bought them when they were cheap.

Not that the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio in the pictures is a cheap car. But you better buy it now before it’s too late and you too have to drive a Model Y from society.

Giallo Ocra

True individuality (not to be confused with ‘spirituality‘) starts with a Giulia and if possible a nice thick Quadrifoglio. Everyone drives off in something German, but this is much nicer and has a higher top speed! The most special is the color: Giallo Ocra! That’s the kind of color you see in the configurator and think “it would be great if someone chose that!”.

And so there is someone who did that! This copy comes from 2021 and is therefore from after the first update, but not from the most recent update.

Price yellow Giulia Quadrifoglio

Everything stands and falls with the price. That one is with 89,500 euros actually pretty sharp. Sure, it’s a huge amount of money, but we’re talking about a barely two-year-old car with just 16,728 miles on the clock. You can also buy a new one, then you get 10 hp extra and slightly different headlights.

But then you have lost at least 130 grand. It’s also not that it’s outside on a vacant lot next to a few Dixi’s and a worked-up Rottweiler, but at a palace on the Veluwe that also sells them new.

If you do not want a yellow Giulia Quadrifoglio, then you should adjust your opinion: because we should all want this. Or choose a new one. As long as there are enough occasions left in 20 years. Used cars with prices so high that we sigh “if only we had bought them 10 years ago.” So just do it now.

Anyway, you can view the ad here!

Thanks to Martijn for the tip!

This article Yellow Giulia Quadrifoglio for sale in NL for little appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



#Yellow #Giulia #Quadrifoglio #sale