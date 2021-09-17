Unfortunate episode today in the first round of free practice Supersport championship committed in Barcelona along with Superbike and Supersport 300. Marc Alcoba crashed at Turn-2, the call to the left after the braking of the first variant, a very delicate point of the Montmelò track because you arrive with the left shoulder of the cold tire since before the along the straight there are three right turns in succession.

After the Alcoba crash, the marshalls entered the track to help the rider and move the bike, but despite the display of the yellow flags, thirty seconds later the Czech also crashed at the same point. Ondrej Vostatek. His Yamaha hit a steward causing her several fractures. The unfortunate commissioner was immediately transported to the hospital to receive the necessary treatment following the investment. The punishment against Vostatek for failing to observe the conduct envisaged under the yellow flag is exemplary: tomorrow he will not be able to start the race scheduled for Saturday, while on Sunday he will start from the pits.