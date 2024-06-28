Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/28/2024 – 17:49

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) announced this Friday, 28th, the activation of the yellow tariff flag in July, for the first time since April 2022.

O Broadcast Energy (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system) showed that the electricity sector was already working with the probability of the yellow flag being activated in the short term. The review applies to energy consumers in the National Interconnected System (SIN), with an additional cost on the electricity bill.

“The yellow flag was raised due to the forecast of below-average rainfall until the end of the year (around 50%) and the expected growth in load and energy consumption in the same period,” Aneel said in a statement.

The Agency predicts a scenario of “lack of rain”, combined with a winter with temperatures above the historical average for the period. In this case, thermoelectric plants will start operating, with energy that is more expensive than hydroelectric plants.

The “yellow” classification indicates less favorable energy generation conditions and, in practice, leads to an increase of R$1.885 for every 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) consumed.

O Broadcast Energy It also showed that this activation, already in July, could increase the electricity bill by around 2.6%, with a total impact of 0.10 percentage points on the IPCA to be incorporated almost entirely next month, according to projections by MCM Consultores.

Green flag

The green flag, with “favorable conditions”, was maintained for 26 months, since April 2022. Created in 2015, the tariff flag system indicates to consumers the costs of energy generation in the country, and seeks to mitigate impacts on budgets of energy distributors.

Previously, the cost of energy during times of greater difficulty for generation was only passed on to tariffs in the annual adjustment of each company, with interest accruing. In the current model, resources are collected and transferred to distributors monthly through the “Bandeiras account”.

The tariff flag system reflects the variable cost of energy production. The activation of more expensive generation sources, such as thermoelectric plants, tends to increase the cost.

Triggers,/b>

The change of flag depends on three triggers: Difference Settlement Price (PLD), hydrological risk level (GSF), and generation outside of cost merit (GFOM), associated with the period of water crises.

For July, the factors that triggered the yellow flag were the hydrological risk and the increase in the Difference Settlement Price (PLD).

Aneel explains that there is no dispatch outside the order of merit (GFOM), which is decided by the Electric Sector Monitoring Committee (CMSE).