Dozens of supporters of Colombian football demonstrated in Bogota in front of the headquarters of the local federation of the game, calling for the postponement of the South American Cup “Copa America”, which their country is organizing with Argentina from next June 13, at a time when the country is sweeping with violence against the background of increasing the value-added tax and expanding the base Income tax.

“Football cannot obscure politics, nor can we obscure the violence that we are witnessing at the present time,” Jordan Santiago, leader of a soccer group called “Yellow Fever,” said in a statement to Agence France-Presse.

“We football fans are tired, we will join the people to demand the abolition of the Copa America,” he added.

Supporters of US clubs, Milionarios and other teams from the country gathered around him to protest the situation to the rhythm of drumming, dressed in the colors of the national team.

Colombia is organizing the Copa America for the second time in its history, which is the first in the history of this ancient tournament, which is organized bilaterally.

However, since April 28, the country has witnessed demonstrations against the local government and confrontations with the security forces, which resulted in 42 dead and 1,600 injured. And despite the withdrawal of the tax reform bill, the discontent continued and turned into a broader anti-government protest, in a country suffering from constant violence. And economic difficulties exacerbated by the outbreak of the Corona virus.

The cities of Bogota, Medellin and Cali, which host matches in the Copa America, have witnessed rounds of violence, which led to the transfer of matches in the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana Championships, which are parallel to the European Champions League, to other cities or even to Paraguay. Whereas, other matches were stopped after policemen threw tear gas bombs after clashes with demonstrators on the outskirts of the stadium in Barranquilla “North”, where the final match of the Copa Libertadores will be held on July 10.

Jordan Santiago, 25, a nurse, commented on this matter by saying, “How can they organize a match in these circumstances?”

On the other hand, Argentine President Alberto Fernandes affirmed that his country is able to host the competition on its own, and said in this regard to a local radio: “We can organize the Copa America in full, as long as everyone respects the strict conditions and protocol.”

CONMEBOL will hold a virtual meeting Thursday at its headquarters in the Paraguayan capital of Asuncion, which will be devoted only to discussing the continental championship.

The tournament will kick off on June 13 with a meeting between Argentina and Chile at the Monumental Stadium in the Argentine capital, with the final to be held on July 10 at the Metropolitano de Barranquilla Stadium in Colombia.

It is noteworthy that in 2001, Colombia hosted the finals despite decades of bloody conflicts with leftist militias at the time, Argentina and Canada, the holder of the invitation card, withdrew, replacing them with Costa Rica and Honduras, while Brazil and Uruguay sent two reserve formations to hold the finals without problems and Colombia won its first title.