In Moscow and the Moscow region, a “yellow” level of weather danger has been declared due to fog until the morning of June 1. This is evidenced by the data of the prognostic map for site Hydrometeorological Center of Russia.

According to experts, visibility in fog will drop to 200-700 m. “Moscow 24”. The warning in Moscow will be valid until 07:00 Thursday June 1, in the Moscow region – until 08:00, the channel notes “Star”.

Due to adverse weather conditions, drivers were asked to drive carefully, observe the speed limit and distance, and avoid sudden maneuvers, the city news agency notes. “Moscow”.

Also, the “yellow” level of weather danger was previously announced in St. Petersburg from 09:00 to 21:00 on June 1. According to the channel “360”, the reason for the warning is strong wind with gusts up to 15 m/s. Drivers were advised to refrain from using vehicles due to the high risk of an accident, writes RT.

The Hydrometeorological Center previously said that weather with partly cloudy, mostly no precipitation and up to +23 degrees is expected in the Moscow region on Thursday, June 1.

During the day in Moscow, the air temperature will be from 21 to 23 degrees above zero, at night the thermometers will drop to +8 degrees.